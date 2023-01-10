SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was caught on camera assaulting someone with a chain one day after allegedly setting fire to the victim’s vehicle. Officials noted that he apparently ripped the victims’ video doorbell from its mount and used it to cause damage to the front door.

According to complaint documents filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Raymond Barron, 40, of Sioux City, allegedly intentionally started a fire in a compartment in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Boies Street at 11:24 p.m.

The documents specified that the vehicle was parked close to the resident’s garage, and the fire that “completely destroyed” the vehicle also caused damage to portions of the garage.

Barron was also accused of pulling the victim’s doorbell camera from its mount and using it to bludgeon the front door and cause damage. He also allegedly broke a window on the side of the residence.

The documents allege that the fire could have reached the main residence, which was occupied at the time if the fire had not been extinguished. Damages to the property are predicted to exceed $10,000.

A surveillance camera captured footage of the victim taking pictures of the back of his house on Thursday at 7:50 a.m. Barron could be seen walking down a nearby alleyway and when he apparently sees the victim, he jumps the fence and comes up behind him.

The documents state that Barron allegedly used a chain to hit him several times in the back of the victim’s head. Footage shows that Barron continued to hit the victim with the chain, causing multiple injuries to his head and arms.

Officials executed a search warrant on Barron’s residence on Friday, and they found the clothes that he was believed to be wearing in the security footage. They also found a Marlin Bolt-Action .22 caliber rifle, and a Ruger 10/22 semi-auto rifle with several .22 caliber rounds. The documents specified that Barron was convicted as a felon in 2008, therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Barron was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree arson, willful injury, control of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, and assault while participating in a felony.