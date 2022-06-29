SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was accused of kidnapping a woman and killing her pets as a form of control and torture has taken a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Capri Rogers, 33, of Sioux City, who was initially charged with felony domestic assault, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, took a plea agreement Friday. In exchange for the guilty plea, the court will dismiss three out of the five charges.

Rogers, who initially pleaded not guilty, has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, and he will face up to 5 years in prison for each count.

According to complaint documents, Rogers’s charges stem from an arrest that was made after officers received a report that he was walking around outside his residence with a rifle. Investigation of the report led officers to search his residence where they found a shotgun, a revolver, and 140 shell casings.

The documents indicated that officers discovered that Rogers allegedly abused a woman for more than a month. The woman told officers that Rogers’s violence included punching her in the head, strangling her to the point of losing consciousness, and shooting the revolver around her head as she lay on a mattress.

An incident of alleged abuse resulted in the woman needing treatment for bleeding, blood clots, a broken ankle, and bruises all over her body, according to the complaint documents. It was also stated that she also needed cranial surgery.

Rogers also allegedly threatened to kill her the way he killed her two cats after he shot one of them four times and broke the neck of the other one.