Sioux City man accused of threatening, abusing woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges stemming from a domestic dispute Friday.

Darwin Hackman, 22, of Sioux City, was arrested Friday for charges related to domestic abuse in a Douglas Street residence.

The documents alleged Hackman started arguing with a woman in a Sioux City home before kicking down a door, putting her in a chokehold and physically fighting with her. A 5-month-old child was nearby during the fight.

After the fight, the documents reported Hackman started the stove burners up and threatened to burn the house down. He began breaking property in the home with a pole while talking about killing the woman.

Hackman was arrested for domestic assault, and he was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

His court date is set for December 7.