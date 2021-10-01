Sioux City man accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of items from woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested on a warrant Thursday for stealing nearly $2,000 worth of items from a woman while she was asleep.

According to court documents, Nathan Chester, 25, of Sioux City, offered a woman a ride home from the Fireside Bar on March 2. The woman accepted on the offer. When they arrived at her residence, she invited Chester in and asked him to stay. The woman eventually fell asleep and left Chester alone in the living room.

When the victim woke up, she discovered nearly $2,000 worth of stuff was stolen from her place, including an Xbox, Nintendo, iPhone, and items in her purse. When reviewing footage from her doorbell camera, she saw Chester stealing items and removing them from her place.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and Chester was apprehended on Thursday for second-degree theft. During a post-Miranda interview with authorities, he admitted to stealing the items in order to pawn them for cash.



Chester was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $10,000 bond.