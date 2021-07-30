Sioux City man and woman accused of stealing nearly $1,000 from register at bar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man and woman were arrested Thursday after they allegedly stole nearly $1,000 from a bar’s cash register.

According to court documents, on July 29 around 12:19 a.m., Marc Queen, 24, and Cheyenne Schlotman, 27, were in Corner Pocket at 2425 5th Street. A witness told a bartender Queen had reached over the counter and took money from the register while the bartender stepped outside. Schlotman served as a lookout while he took the cash, documents said. Money was seen laying on the floor and it was discovered $10 and $20 bills were taken from the register.

Queen and Schlotman were found near the area, matching the description given by multiple witnesses, and Queen allegedly had $950 shoved in his pocket. Schlotman was also found to have prescription pills which documents said she admitted weren’t hers.

Queen and Schlotman were both arrested and charged with third-degree theft. Schlotman was also charged with the unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Both were booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond each