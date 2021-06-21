Sioux City man accused of robbing Great Southern Bank reaches plea agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man accused of robbing a downtown bank has reached a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Ronald Edwards, 35, pled not guilty to his charge of first-degree robbery back in April.

Edward’s plea sentencing is scheduled for July 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Woodbury County Jail Courthouse.

On March 31 around 3:40 p.m., police were called to Great Southern Bank at 329 Pierce Street after the report of a bank robbery.

Edwards entered the bank and demanded money. A bank employee recognized Edwards as the man who previously tried to rob the bank back on March 3.

Authorities said he committed the robbery to settle a dispute with an acquaintance about whether or not he would actually rob a bank. That dispute came about after Edwards failed robbery attempt on March 3.