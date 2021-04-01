Sioux City man accused of robbing bank to settle dispute with acquaintance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested on Wednesday after authorities say he robbed a downtown bank in order to settle a dispute with an acquaintance.

According to court documents, on Wednesday around 3:40 p.m., police were called to Great Southern Bank at 329 Pierce Street after the report of a bank robbery.

Police say that Ronald Edwards, 35, entered the bank and demanded money. A bank employee recognized Edwards as the man who previously tried to rob the bank back on March 3rd.

Authorities say he committed the robbery to settle a dispute with an acquaintance about whether or not he would actually rob a bank. That dispute came about after Edwards failed robbery attempt on March 3rd.

Edwards is charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for April 12 at 9 a.m.