Sioux City man accused of robbing bank to settle dispute pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man arrested after robbing a downtown bank in order to settle a dispute with an acquaintance has pled not guilty.

In a written arraignment, Ronald Edwards, 35, pled not guilty to his charge of first-degree robbery.

According to court documents, on March 31 around 3:40 p.m., police were called to Great Southern Bank at 329 Pierce Street after the report of a bank robbery.

Police say that Ronald Edwards, 35, entered the bank and demanded money. A bank employee recognized Edwards as the man who previously tried to rob the bank back on March 3

Authorities say he committed the robbery to settle a dispute with an acquaintance about whether or not he would actually rob a bank. That dispute came about after Edwards failed robbery attempt on March 3.

A trial is scheduled for June 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Woodbury County Courthouse.