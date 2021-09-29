Sioux City man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant woman

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been charged after he allegedly pistol-whipped two people and robbed a woman at gunpoint on two separate occasions.

According to court documents, Alexio Cariaga, 21, allegedly was sent to get bottles for the witness’s child on August 17 and when he returned, he began to demand money from her. She refused, saying she believed he would use the money to buy drugs. Cariaga put a gun to the back of her head before hitting her with it twice. She gave him the money and Cariaga left the home leaving being his phone. He returned to get the phone later and began to beat on the door, so the owner of the residence locked the doors and called 911.

Witnesses told officials that Cariaga wanted to return to the residence two days later to show the victim his dog and when she told him no, he came to the residence anyway, kicking in the back door. Cariaga found the witness with another friend, which upset him. He pistol-whipped both of them in the head causing minor injuries before fleeing the scene, according to documents.

An officer later tried to pull Cariaga over for running a stop sign. Police said that Cariaga ran away after hitting a pole. In the vehicle, the officer saw a gun and a fanny pack with marijuana inside. Both items were seized then.

The victim had been in a relationship with Cariaga and was pregnant with who she believed was Cariaga’s child.

Cariaga had been previously convicted for domestic abuse misdemeanors and of felony charges.

Cariaga was arrested on a warrant, being charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of use of a weapon during a domestic abuse assault – first offense, two counts of use of a weapon by domestic abuse offender, two counts of use of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of felony domestic abuse assault. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.