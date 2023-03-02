SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is charged with animal abuse after he allegedly killed a cat belonging to a person who was living in his Sioux City home.

According to an affidavit, Linn Morrical, 53, of Sioux City, allegedly got into a argument with a person who lived in the same residence as him Wednesday just after 9 a.m. Police said that after the person left, Morrical allegedly killed a 4-month-old kitten.

In addition, Morrical also allegedly damaged the victim’s van. This damage was esimated to total $1,000 to $1,500.

Morrical was arrested and charged with animal abuse and third-degree criminal mischief, both aggravated misdemeanors. An aggravated misdemeanor is punishable with up to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to $8,540. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $4,500 bond, and a public defender was appointed to defend him.