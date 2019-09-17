Sioux City man accused of holding girlfriend prisoner for 4 days

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then keeping her falsely imprisoned for four days.

Daren LaClaire, 29, was charged with serious domestic abuse and false imprisonment, both serious misdemeanors.

Court documents said that on Thursday, LaClaire was upset that his girlfriend was using her phone at a Sioux City residence, so he slapped the phone out of her hand, drug her across the room and then kicked her.

From Thursday until Monday, the victim told authorities that she was unable to leave the residence, saying LaClaire forced her to turn her phone off and said his family would assault her. She also said that over the four days, LaClaire continued to assault her.

Authorities noted that the victim had bruising on her right arm being grabbed and a split lip from being slapped with the back of a hand.

LaClaire was arrested Monday. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond.