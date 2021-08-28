Sioux City man accused of forging, stealing paychecks from Golden Corral employees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man faces charges of forgery and theft after allegedly endorsing paychecks of Golden Corral employees and depositing them into his bank account.

According to court documents, Jeffery Jones, 41, of Sioux City, possessed two paychecks of other employees at Golden Corral. Jones endorsed the checks with his name and used an app to deposit the funds into his banking account.

Jones also altered one of the paychecks by adding a numeral and writing over the existing amount of the check, depositing the check a second time using his app.

Documents said the total amount Jones deposited was $1,413.31. The loss of money would have been taken directly from Golden Corral’s bank account.

Jones was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail. He is charged with forgery and third-degree theft and is held on a $5,000 bond.