Sioux City man accused of committing robbery with skateboard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A Sioux City man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tried to rob a man.

Marlee Chacon, 22, of Sioux City, was charged with third-degree robbery.

Court documents said that Chacon approached a man who got off a bus in Sioux City at West 19th Street and Geneva Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Chacon allegedly told the victim to empty his pockets, give his backpack and threatened to hit the victim. When the victim told Chacon "no," Chaon is then said that have hit the victim in the arm with a skateboard.

The victim then reportedly told a car driving by to call 911.

Court documents alleged that the victim had red marks and bruisings on his arm from where he was hit.

Chacon is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $4,000. He is also being held for a violation of parole.