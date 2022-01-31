SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was charged with abuse crimes after a Sunday night incident.

Maurecio Deanda, 32, of Sioux City, was arrested Sunday night around 7 p.m. for reportedly being involved in a domestic assault incident.

Court documents alleged Deanda was at an apartment in Sioux City drinking alcohol before starting an argument with his girlfriend. The victim was pushed to the ground, punched, kicked, and choked. The documents explained she couldn’t breathe for at least 15 seconds.

The victim was able to run to a neighbor’s home to call 911, the documents indicated

Deanda was arrested and charged on one count of felony domestic assault and one count of aggravated domestic assault. He was taken to the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $20,000.