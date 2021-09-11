Sioux City man accused of attempting to hit two people with truck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City is accused of attempting to hit two people on purpose with his pickup truck.

According to court documents, on Thursday around 12:05 p.m., Michael Howley, 58, of Sioux City intentionally drove his pickup truck toward two people in an attempt to hit them in the 2500 block of Rustin Street in Sioux City.

Documents also said Howley purposely drove his truck into a car owned by one of the people he tried to hit. Howley hit the vehicle two times, causing approximately between $1,500 and $10,000 to the victim’s car.

Howley was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.