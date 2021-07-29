Sioux City man accused of attempting to bite police officer’s arm during arrest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man found intoxicated and passed out in the middle of a road is accused of trying to bite an officer when resisting an arrest.

According to court documents, on July 28 around 1:42 a.m., Anthony Snodgrass, 32, was found passed out in the middle of the road in the 1700 block of Ruby Street.

When Snodgrass woke up, he was confrontational and appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Police said his breath smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and poor balance.

When law enforcement tried to place him in a police car, Snodgrass started to scream and kicked officers. He also tried to bite a sergeant and placed his mouth on his arm.

Snodgrass was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, a serious misdemeanor. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond.