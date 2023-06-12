SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Man is in jail after he allegedly attacked a 75-year-old woman Friday night and subsequently attacked Sioux City Police Officers with nunchucks.

According to court documents Carl Mohr, 49, of Sioux City, had allegedly asked a 75-year-old woman with whom he resides with to take him to purchase drugs. When she said no Mohr allegedly began to strike her.

“The victim believes she was struck at least ten times,” the affidavit reads.

By the time officers came to the scene Mohr had allegedly gotten a pair of nunchucks and stood in front of the door. Officers say that he threatened to kill them and threw half of a broken pair of nunchucks at the officers. Eventually, they were able to get Mohr in custody.

The victim received multiple lacerations to her face and hands. She had a broken hand, believed to have been caused for trying to defend herself, and a fractured left cheekbone. The victim also had a number of cuts, bruises and two brain bleeds.

Officers allegedly were told by doctors that the victim was having a heart attack due to the stress of the attack.

Morh was charged with one count of Willful Injury causing serious injury and another count of Assault on persons in certain occupations while using or displaying a weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety.