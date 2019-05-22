Sioux City making repairs on Wesley Parkway

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced a partial closure on Wesley Parkway. Work began Tuesday and will go until May 31, weather pending.

Traffic will be shifted to the east side when southbound lanes are closed. They will then be shifted to the west side when the northbound lanes are closed.

The city said the closure will allow crews to make road repairs. No detour has been posted.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals, and drive cautiously.