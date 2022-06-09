SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People across the world consider the Harry Potter film series to be a cultural phenomenon and the magic of the original movie is set to play out, in high-def, on a giant screen here in Sioux City.

The movie will be played while the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra performs every note of John William’s score. More than 100 orchestra members and a 30-person choir are coming together to make it happen.

“There’s nothing better, seeing a brand like this with live orchestra producing the entire score beneath it opens up eyes, brings people a new perspective. It’s really a thrilling moment for Sioux City. The reality is music is vital to making these films impactful. You think about your favorite film, not just Harry Potter, and you extract the music and a one-liner could mean a whole different thing if you extract that emotional charge of what music brings,” Director Ryan Haskins said.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In Concert flies into Sioux City on June 11 for this one-night-only special event at the Tyson Events Center.

Tickets are still available, but vanishing fast. You can find tickets here.