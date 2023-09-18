SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Lions Club is partnering with the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and other local organizations to provide free eye screenings for kids.

The Lions Club is bringing the Iowa KidSight program to area preschools and daycares. Sioux City parents are asked to watch for a permission slip sent home with their child notifying them of the screening. The form must be completed and returned in order for the child to receive an eye screening.

Parents will receive the results of the vision screening two to four weeks after the screening. The results are evaluated by specialists in the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

If your child is not currently enrolled in daycare or preschool but would like to participate, please call Lee Chamberlain at 712-255-5809.