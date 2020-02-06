Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center’s February activities and events

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Time for the monthly update on the different activities happening in February at Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

Sara Olson from the Interpretive Center came to the KCAU 9 Studios to talk about all of the different events that will be happening this month.

All of the events are free and open to the public.

So, what’s coming up?

Feb. 8—”Feathery Flight on the Missouri River” – The expedition journals are full of the Captains’ encounters with animals and plants of the Louisiana Territory. A free, drop-in kids’ activity from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8.

Feb. 9—“100 Years with the Vote” – Carolyn Goodwin, former West High counselor and representative of the League of Women Voters, will discuss the struggle women faced acquiring the right to vote at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 9.

Feb. 14—”History Buffs Valentines” – The History Buffs Club will meet at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Bring your favorite valentine, story, or both to this month’s meeting.

Feb. 16—“Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest” will present its Sioux City competition at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 16. This presentation is in cooperation with Lamb Arts Regional Theatre and the Iowa Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Feb. 19— “St. Augustine event” – Opening of an exhibit that will feature portraits of “The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission in Winnebago, Nebraska” by award-winning photographer Fr. Don Doll, S.J. at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19.

Feb 23—“Flying High Over Sioux City” – Longtime postcard collector Dave Bishop will enlighten us with his presentation of Sioux City postcards at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 26. Bishop is a frequent presenter of local postcard history programs at the Center.