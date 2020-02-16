Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will hold workshop for art contest

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is inviting kids to an art workshop on February 22.

The drop-in workshop will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Interpretive Center. Art supplies and treats will be supplied.

Kids from preschool through sixth grade can work on entries for “Story Time with Lewis & Clark” art contest.

The contestants that need help finishing or starting their projects are invited to come to the workshop.

“Story Time with Lewis & Clark” art contest is inviting kids to draw Lewis & Clark, or any of the crew in a scene from a favorite book, movie, or even a video game.

There will be three winners will be chosen and each will receive a $50 prize.

Kids can enter in one of the three divisions:

Pre-school through first grade

Second and third grades

Fourth through sixth grades

The artwork must be original and submitted by April 1 to the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, Iowa 51103

The contestants must complete and include the submission form with entry.

For more information, contest guidelines, and submission form, click here.

