Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center holding art contest for elementary, middle school students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is currently inviting students in preschool through sixth grade to enter an art contest.

The “Story Time with Lewis & Clark” contest is going on with entries being accepted until April 1 at the Interpretive Center.

Kids can enter into one of three categories:

Pre-school through first grade

Second and third grade

Fourth through sixth grade

There will be a winner from each category and will receive a $50 prize.

This year’s contest is inspired by stories. Lewis & Clark’s expedition of traveling 4,000 miles in the 1800s could be seen as a tall tale.

The kids are invited to imagine what it would be like if the captains, or any of the crew, find themselves transported into a scene of the artists’ favorite book or movie.

They can create a picture of the scene by adding any detail the kids like.

Lewis & Clark’s expedition story has been retold many times for the past 200 years. Now, kids will have the ability to put a whole new spin on their adventures.

“Artists can really think outside the box for this theme,” says Sara Olson, the Center’s Education Coordinator. “For example, you could imagine the Captains in the story Cinderella, frantically trying on glass slippers.”

There will be two art workshops during the contests at the Interpretive Center:

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

March 21 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Students can get help starting or finishing their art pieces are welcome to attend with supplies and treats being furnished.

For more information, visit the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center website.

