SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The League of Women Voters of Sioux City will be sponsoring a Legislative Town Hall.

The town hall will be taking place on January 22 from 10 a.m. through 11:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The public is invited to attend and ask questions or share concerns with elected representatives. Legislators will be asked to share their legislative priorities for 2022 which will be followed up by audience questions.

The event will be live-streamed on the League of Women Voters Sioux City Facebook page. Questions can be submitted ahead of time on their Facebook or emailed to LWVSiouxCity@gmail.com. Questions may also be submitted during the event on Facebook.

Future Town Halls will be on February 26 and March 26.

For more information, you can contact Dagna Simmons at 507-438-8001 or email dag11sim@gmail.com.