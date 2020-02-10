League of Women Voters encourages more involvement in local politics

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – February marks 100 years since women were first allowed the right to vote, and Sioux City’s League of Women Voters celebrated by encouraging women to get more involved in local politics.

The group held a presentation at the Betty Strong Encounter Center over the weekend, explaining how the League of Women Voters came to be, and how the league is still working to protect not only women’s right,s but the rights of all people.

“Really, it’s designed to educate women to use the vote wisely, to register to vote, to understand where, when elections took place, how they would have to be prepared to vote, and to also educate women to the issues,” said Carolyn Goodwin with the League of Women Voters.

The group is also a part of the “Hard won. Not done.” campaign for the continued efforts of equal rights.