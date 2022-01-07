SIOUX CITY (KCAU) — As we settle into this new year, Sioux City leaders were able to sit down in person with local legislators today to talk about the direction they’d like to see their community move towards in 2022.

Economic and Community Development Director Marty Dougherty gave a presentation over various city projects and priorities on the agenda for the new year.

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said leadership wasn’t able to meet with legislators in the same room for the past two years due to the pandemic but felt today’s meeting was an accomplishment.

“But to give a presentation, to have questions, answers, to have that discussion is extremely important and I really missed that the last couple years so I really wanted to have this today, again it was very productive,” said Moore.

The state of Iowa has reported robust economic growth in the last year with over a billion dollars in surplus so much has been made about where that money will go.

The GOP looking to make major tax cuts and even talks of abolishing the income tax altogether, but state Senator Jackie Smith said they need to look at the bigger picture before making budget decisions.

“Why is there such a big surplus? I think that’s the intrigue point in the conversation and there’s a lot of federal funds that have come in. Perhaps we have over-collected or we have underfunded. You can look at that two different ways,” said Smith.

Moore feels that Sioux City had a successful 2021 in regards to economic and housing development and looks to continue that momentum into 2022 with help from legislators in Des Moines next week.

Iowa’s legislative session kicks off Monday, January 10.



