Sioux City lays out how it will respond to recent COVID-19 proclamation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City and police laid out how they plan to respond to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ recent proclamation to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a release from the city and the Sioux City Police Department, the city supports new guidance in the proclamation meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike in the state and the community.

The proclamtion includes provisions including a mask mandate, social distancing requirements for businesses, limiting gatherings and other guidances for businesses. To enforce the proclamation, Reynolds asked public safety to help.

Officials are asking residents to follow the provisions as everyone is facing the historic pandemic, further asking people to cooperate.

The city and police said that complaints of violations will be investigated but that the goal is to ensure compliance with the proclamation by education.

In cases where we cannot obtain voluntary compliance, the Sioux City Police Department will work with the Woodbury County Attorney, Iowa Alcohol Beverage Division, and Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals to enforce the proclamation.

Read the full statement from the city and police below. Further below, you can read Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation.