Sioux City law enforcement hoping to build community relations with Tuesday event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’ve ever felt tense seeing a police car behind you, then you know interactions with members of law enforcement can be tense, but they don’t need to be.

That’s why Sioux City Police along with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the Sioux City Human Rights Commission to address the issue and educate the public how and why officers do things the way they do when interacting with the public, hopefully leading to a mutual understanding.

“And more information just generally about the sheriff’s department and the police department here, because more information is good, and then, yes, if you have an interaction that doesn’t go the way you think it should, then you know the processes where you can can make a complaint,” said officer Andrew Dutler of Sioux City Police Department.

The event is called Strengthening & Improving Community Relationships and will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sioux City Public Museum.