SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City fire officials responded to a fire at a laundromat early Friday morning.

At around 3 a.m., the Sioux City Fire Department was called out to a fire at Pierce Street Laundry located on the 1900 block of Pierce Street.

When officials arrived, the fire was contained quickly at the front of the establishment. The fire was able to be extinguished quickly.

Deputy Fire Marshal Captain Ryan Collins said the laundromat sustained serious damage from the fire and smoke.

“More than likely it probably will be red-tagged. Just because some electrical circuits were involved. The city will likely red tag that until those repairs are made,” said Collins.

Collins said that all nearby stores received minor smoke damage from the fire but they will not be red-tagged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.