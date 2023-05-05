SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The city of Sioux City is asking citizens to participate in a study of traffic on a Sioux City street.

According to a press release, Sioux City is looking for feedback on a 2.5-mile stretch of West Fourth Street. The particular stretch of the road is between Hamilton Boulevard and War Eagle Park.

The city is hoping to use the survey to evaluate the safety and efficiency of the street. The evaluation has two parts, a survey and an interactive map that allows those taking the survey to pinpoint specific areas of concern about the road.

Those interested in the survey can find it here. The survey will be open through May 21. After the survey is complete a team will also look at crash data for the road.

Both the crash data and the public survey will be used in determining what improvements to make along West 4th Street.