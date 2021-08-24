Sioux City landfill to resume collecting household hazardous materials

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Citizen’s Convenience Center will resume taking household hazardous materials beginning next month.

According to a release, the center will start collecting household hazardous materials beginning September 7. The service will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Examples of household hazardous materials Siouxlanders can drop off include:

  • Acids
  • Oil-based paints
  • Solvents
  • Aerosols
  • Bleach
  • Cleaners
  • Polishes

Siouxlanders who want to drop off eligible household items must call 712-255-8345 to schedule an appointment to ensure smooth and efficient service.

Additional information regarding eligible items and fees associated with household hazardous waste can be found on the city’s website.

