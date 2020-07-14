Sioux City kids wearing bike helmets to receive ‘ticket’ for ice cream

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids in Sioux City may get “pulled over” and receive a ticket for ice cream this summer.

The Sioux City Police Department is partnering with Opportunities Unlimited and Dairy Queen again this year in the “You’ve Been Ticketed” Program.

The program is part of Opportunities Unlimited’s “Gotta Brain…Getta Helmet” program, which aims at teaching children the importance of wearing helmets to prevent head injuries.

The SCPD will be handing out coupons that look like tickets for a free treat from Dairy Queen to kids that wear their bicycle helmet this summer.

The SCPD is asking for volunteers to help assist the bike trails and hand out “tickets.” If interested, call Rita Donnelly at 712-279-6424.

