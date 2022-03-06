SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Earlier this week, the Sioux City Art Center opened up their time capsule for the first time in 25 years.

On Saturday, they invited children to help refill the capsule before putting it away for another 25 years.

The kids were tasked with making a self portrait of themselves and a portrait of what they think they would look like in 25 years.

“Significance of the moment and the, you know, kind of a, almost a laugh for the people of the future to see what it is that we thought so important,” said Todd Behrens of the Sioux City Art Center.

They are still deciding what else to include in the capsule, but it will be re-sealed on March 25.