SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Children who actively wear their helmets may receive free Dairy Queen Ice Cream for staying safe.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), a partnership between Opportunities Unlimited, Siouxland Dairy Queens, and the SCPD will continue the annual tradition of giving “tickets” for free ice cream to children who are seen wearing helmets while riding bikes, scooters, skateboards, etc.

The “You’ve been Ticketed” initiative is intended to promote safety and brain injury awareness in the Siouxland area, according to the release.

“It is our hope that if we prevent just one brain injury, we feel like it’s been a success,” said President and CEO of Opportunities Unlimited Jennifer McCabe, “Through Gotta Brain, Getta Helmet, and “You’ve Been Ticketed,” just a couple of local programs, we are able to further support our mission and spread awareness of brain injury prevention.”

The release indicated that the SCPD needs volunteers to help on bike trails and has mountain bikes available for the volunteers to use. Each volunteer is given a new bike helmet.

“We are looking for additional volunteers to help provide a friendly presence on the bike trails and hand out ‘tickets,’” said Volunteer Coordinator Rita Donnelly, “So, if anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer for the Police Department, they may call us at 712-279-6424.”