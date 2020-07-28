Sioux City Judo Club to resume classes

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Judo Club will resume in-person classes.

The club announced in a release that they will continue Tuesday and Thursday classes from 6-7 p.m. in the Hall of Fame Room of the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive starting August 4.

Important guidelines have been set for participants including:

  • Participants are expected to wear face masks and freshly laundered clothing. Students can’t wear judo uniform unless entire unifrom has been washed between classes.
  • Participants must bring their own drinking water to class
  • Participants should use the restroom prior to their arrival and be proeprly attired for class to avoid using the restroom
  • Participants must use hand sanitizer before class
  • Observers must maintain a distance of six feet
  • Mats will be sanitized after every class

Participants who are minors will need a parent to sign a liability waiver relating to Coronavirus/COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories