Sioux City Judo Club to resume classes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Judo Club will resume in-person classes.

The club announced in a release that they will continue Tuesday and Thursday classes from 6-7 p.m. in the Hall of Fame Room of the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive starting August 4.

Important guidelines have been set for participants including:

Participants are expected to wear face masks and freshly laundered clothing. Students can’t wear judo uniform unless entire unifrom has been washed between classes.

Participants must bring their own drinking water to class

Participants should use the restroom prior to their arrival and be proeprly attired for class to avoid using the restroom

Participants must use hand sanitizer before class

Observers must maintain a distance of six feet

Mats will be sanitized after every class

Participants who are minors will need a parent to sign a liability waiver relating to Coronavirus/COVID-19.