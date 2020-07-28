Sioux City Judo Club to resume classes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Judo Club will resume in-person classes.
The club announced in a release that they will continue Tuesday and Thursday classes from 6-7 p.m. in the Hall of Fame Room of the Long Lines Family Recreation Center, 401 Gordon Drive starting August 4.
Important guidelines have been set for participants including:
- Participants are expected to wear face masks and freshly laundered clothing. Students can’t wear judo uniform unless entire unifrom has been washed between classes.
- Participants must bring their own drinking water to class
- Participants should use the restroom prior to their arrival and be proeprly attired for class to avoid using the restroom
- Participants must use hand sanitizer before class
- Observers must maintain a distance of six feet
- Mats will be sanitized after every class
Participants who are minors will need a parent to sign a liability waiver relating to Coronavirus/COVID-19.