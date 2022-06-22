DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City judge is among the nominees for the Iowa Supreme Court.

The Iowa Judicial Branch announced Monday that Judge Patrick Tott of Sioux City is one of five Iowans who applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission.

The release stated that the Iowa Judicial Branch is working to fill the vacancy that will open when Justice Brent Appel retires on July 13.

Tott was appointed to the bench in September 2014 where he served as the Chief District Court Judge in District 3 for Woodbury County. Tott was a part-time magistrate for Woodbury County from 1999 until he was appointed to the District Court and was a member of Buckmeier & Daane Lawyers P.C.

Tott will be interviewed in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom on June 27. The public is invited to observe the interviews in the courtroom.

The interviews will be live-streamed and the videos archived on the Iowa Courts YouTube channel until Governor Kim Reynolds selects a nominee to fill the vacancy.

Immediately following the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select a slate of three nominees from the group of applicants. Once the commission selects its slate of nominees, the commission will forward those names to the governor.

The governor will then have thirty days in which to appoint the new justice.

The other nominees who applied include Timothy Gartin, an Ames attorney; William Miller, a Des Moines attorney; Alan Heavens, a Garnavillo judge; and David May, a Polk City judge.