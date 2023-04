SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City International Film Festival has announced its dates for the 2023 event.

The 18th annual festival will take place from October 5 through October 8 at the Promenade Cinema 14. The theme for the event is “What We See: The Art of Cinematography.”

This is the longest-running festival in Iowa that showcases short films from all around the world. In 2022, there were films from several countries including China, France, Taiwan, and Austria.