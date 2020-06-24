Sioux City International Film Festival postponed until 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Organizers for the Sioux City International Film Festival (SCIFF) announced that this year’s event has been postponed.

What was supposed to be the 16th iteration of the event, the film festival’s board announced that it has been rescheduled for the first week in October of 2021.

Rick Mullin, the festival co-founder and president of the board, said that what makes the festival fun is watching movies together and interacting with one another, but sadly, they can’t recreate that experience virtually.

Even so, Mullin said that the 2021 film festival will be outstanding.

“Our entries started coming in last January, before the virus disrupted everything, and so we’ve already received scores of amazing films,” Mullin said.

Siouxland filmmakers are still encouraged to submit their work, with new local and student film categories. Submissions can be made by clicking here.

The 2021 festival will be headquartered at the new Marriott hotel on Historic Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City, with screenings at the Promenade Theater.

As a way to help provide entertainment to film enthusiasts during the pandemic, the SCIFF has been posting links to films of past festivals on their Facebook page.