Winners from 2019 Sioux City International Film Festival announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While the event may be over, the Sioux City International Film Festival is celebrating the winners of the event.

The 15th Annual event took place October 3 through 5. On October 4, they held a 52 movie event, with movies in winning the chance for six awards.

Four movies were selected by a jury of 30 community film lovers. These each received a $500 cash prize and a trophy called a Siouxsie. The juried winners and their categories are listed below:

Best Short Short – “NEVER LAND” Directed by Brett Smith of Bellevue, Washington

Best Short – “Long Time Listener, First Time Caller” Directed by Nora Kirkpatrick an Iowa native

Best Documentary – “Paperthin” Directed by Lucia Florez of Peru

Best of Fest – “Duke” Directed by Thiago Dadalt of Brazil



Two other awards were voted on by the audience at large. For the first time, the documentary category had a tie, sharing the award. The audience choice winners received a Siouxsette trophy. The winners were as listed:

Best Short – “The Green Sea” Directed by Steven Alexander Robbins, an Iowa native

Best Documentary (tie): “Hip Hop: The New Generation” Directed by Kathryn Martin of Winnipeg, Canada “Water Is Life” Directed by Sam Vinal of Los Angeles, California



The festival was held at the Promenade Cinema in downtown Sioux City. Event organizers said the location helped to give audiences professional-quality film projection.

“Filmmakers loved seeing their work in high resolution on the big screen,” said Rick Mullin, president of the festival board. “And our audiences continue to be amazed at the quality of the films we show. I think it was our best festival ever!”

Twenty filmmakers from across the country attended the festival, including a group of women filmmakers who conducted workshops and panel discussions as part of a “Women in Film” humanities and arts education program.