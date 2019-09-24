Sioux City International Film Festival announces guests, films for October event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City International Film Festival is gearing up for their 15th annual event.

Moving to the Promenade Theater this year, organizers announced Thursday the special guests, workshops, screenings and events taking place during the three-day festival.

In part of the festival, organizers announced Thursday that they plan to have a film starring Jennifer Morrison from “Once Upon a Time,” a film directed by Nebraska filmmaker Darcy Bahensky. another film by Andi Behring, a location manager and filmmaker from Atlanta and daughter of director John Behring.

Nora Kirkpatrick Courtesy Courtesy SCIFF

They also announced that Nora Kirkpatrick, an Iowan native, will also present a film. Kirkpatrick played Esther on “The Office,” appeared on “Greek,”, and is currently a staff writer on the new Amazon series, “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

The festival also announced that they are featuring the keynote panel “Women in Film,” having been supported in part by grants from the Gilchrist Foundation, Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for the Arts, the Iowa Arts Council, and the Missouri River Historical Development Corporation. Kirkpatrick will be joined by Sarah Nicole Jones, Rhiannon Koehler, Catherin McGrath Wolf, and Melissa Blake. The panel will be moderated by Patricia Meyer

Patricia Meyer Courtesy SCIFF

Patricia Meyer is a clinical professor of screenwriting at LMU’s School of Film & Television and director of the SFTV’s MFA Programs in Writing for the Screen and Writing & Producing for Television. She produced “The Women of Brewster Place” and has written eight feature adaptations for the major studios, including Martin Scorsese (Touchstone) and Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Productions.

Sarah Nicole Jones has written for shows like “Longmire,” “Forever,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Waco,” and “Altered Carbon.”

Rhiannon Koehler Courtesy Courtesy SCIFF

Dr. Rhiannon Koehler teaches at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago and is currently acting in a comedic web series, “Summit.”

Catherine McGrath Wolf is an executive at Blinding Edge Pictures, founded by M. Night Shyamalan.

Melissa Blake Courtesy Courtesy SCIFF

Melissa Blake is a writer and producer and has written for shows such as “Xena: Warrior Princess,” “Heroes,” “Ghost Whisperer,” and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.”

Tickets for the event can be found here. The 2019 Sioux City International Film Festival will take place from October 3 to October 5. For the full schedule of events, click here.

