Sioux City IHOP closed after ‘malfunction’ starts early morning fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s IHOP is closed after a fire early Saturday morning.

Around 1:22 a.m., officials responded to a call to investigate an odor at 801 Gordon Drive.

According to an IHOP manager, a fire started in the restaurant after its computer system’s battery backup malfunctioned. Officials are assessing the building to determine whether or not it needs to be torn down.

If the building is torn down, a new IHOP will be built in the exact location. No injuries were reported in this incident.

