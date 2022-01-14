SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host a program detailing Critical Race Theory.

Morningside University Professor Dr. Patrick Bass will be presenting “Critical Race Theory: What It Is Not” on Tuesday, January 25, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Public Museum.

Dr. Patrick Bass, a professor at Morningside College since 1992, earned his Ph.D. in History from the Claremont Graduate School in 1986. He focuses on American and Western European History from the mid-18th Century to the end of the 19th Century.

The program is free and open to the public.

Questions may be directed to Sioux City Human Rights Commission Executive Director Karen Mackey at 712-279-6985.