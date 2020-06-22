Sioux City Human Rights Commission office reopens on June 22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Human Rights Commission office has reopened to the public on June 22.

Because of social distance requirements and the size of the office, access is limited to one person at a time.

Appointments are being strongly recommended before coming to the office to ensure access.

The staff remains accessible via telephone by calling them at 712-279-6985.

A face mask or covering will be required to enter the office and will be provided for people who do not have one.

