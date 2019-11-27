Sioux City Human Rights Commission announced two recipients for 2019 War Eagle Human Rights Award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Human Rights Commission announced the two recipients that will be honored with the 2019 War Eagle Human Rights Award.

The Mary J. Traglia Community House and Andrew Pearson will be recognized for their extraordinary work that has positively improved the countless lives in Sioux City and in the Siouxland area.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Sioux City Public Museum on December 10 at 11:30 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public and a luncheon will be provided.

Since 1921, the Mary J. Treglia Community House has strived to empower, educate, and support the community through different services such as advocacy programs, family services, immigration and legal services, and the celebration of diversity within the Siouxland community.

Andrew Pearson is a juvenile court officer that has devoted his career to improve the Siouxland community through his work at East Middle School.

He lives by the motto “Each one, reach one. Make a positive impact on somebody.”

He has helped to create the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program at East Middle and has actively volunteered in the Ready, Set, Achieve summer programs, along with other youth programs that promote community involvement regardless of race, gender, disabilities, age, or color.

The Sioux City Human Rights Commission honors local individuals and organizations for their outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights annually, in celebration of Universal Human Rights Day.

