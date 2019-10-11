Sioux City Human Rights Commission accepting War Eagle Human Rights Award nominations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Human Rights Commission is currently seeking nominations for the War Eagle Human Rights Award.

Every year awards are given to honor an individual or group whose efforts positively affect the civil rights climate in Sioux City. Awards will be given for work done in the last 12 months or for lifetime achievement.

The award is named after War Eagle, Chief of Yankton Tribe in the 1800s. He is best remembered as a man who believed in peace and worked his entire life towards that goal. War Eagle’s leadership and vision contributed to the founding of Sioux City.

Nomination forms are available in the Human Rights office in City Hall or by downloading the form from the Human Rights home page at the City of Sioux City’s website.

If you are not sure who can be nominated, here are some examples:

Individuals : local citizens who lead the way to improve life for others by making an impact in one or more areas of civil rights.

: local citizens who lead the way to improve life for others by making an impact in one or more areas of civil rights. Businesses : The entire operation or a policy program, such as diversity in hiring or vendor relations, that promotes civil rights in our community.

: The entire operation or a policy program, such as diversity in hiring or vendor relations, that promotes civil rights in our community. Nonprofit/ Community Organizations : May include educational, religious, and government institutions that promote civil rights, cultural democracy, tolerance or other efforts that build community and improve quality of life for all.

: May include educational, religious, and government institutions that promote civil rights, cultural democracy, tolerance or other efforts that build community and improve quality of life for all. Youth: Elementary, middle, or high school students whose efforts raise awareness of civil rights and community tolerance.

If you would like to nominate someone, complete the form and return it to Sioux City Human Rights Commission by November 4.

You can submit forms by:

Dropping the submission form off at City Hall – 405 6th Street, Room 410

Mailing your submission form – P.O. Box 447 Sioux City, Iowa, 51102

Emailing your submission form – kmackey@sioux-city.org

The awards will be presented at the Commission’s celebration of Universal Human Rights Day on December 10 at the Sioux City Public Museum.

If you have any questions you can call the Human Rights Commission at 712-279-6985 for more information.