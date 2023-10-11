SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission is accepting nominations for the War Eagle Human Rights Award.

Each year, the Sioux City Human Rights Commission gives awards to honor an individual or group that positively affects the civil rights climate in Sioux City.

Examples of who may be nominated:

Individuals—Local citizens who lead the way to improve life for others by making an impact in one or more areas of civil rights.

Businesses—The entire operation or a policy or program, such as diversity in hiring or vendor relations, that promotes civil rights in our community.

Nonprofit/Community Organizations— can include educational, religious, and government institutions that promote civil rights, cultural democracy, tolerance, or other efforts that build community and improve the quality of life for all.

Youth—Elementary, middle, or high school students whose efforts raise awareness of civil rights and community tolerance.

Nomination forms are available in the Human Rights Commission Office in City Hall or by download from the Human Rights home page at the City of Sioux City’s website, here.

The nomination forms need to be completed and returned to Sioux City Human Rights Commission by the end of the day on Oct. 30 in person or at kmackey@sioux-city.org.

The awards will be presented at the Commision’s 60th Anniversary Dec.10 at the Sioux City Public Museum starting at 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.