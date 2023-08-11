SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission advanced a project that would bring new housing to a portion of the Leeds area.

In 2019, Lieber Land Holdings first brought its development plan to the Sioux City City Council, but it was rejected. Now the company is back with a new and improved plan for the site.

“The major difference is the original plan it was a significant amount of gradient was gonna have to occur and dirt removed from the site. Their plan this time is to balance the dirt on the sides, so there shouldn’t be any dirt leaving the site,” said Chris Madsen, the Senior Planner with the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission.

The reworked plans also added an extra 25 acres to the project, allowing for more houses to be built.

“133-unit residential subdivision just off of 41st street, an extension of Indian Hills Drive to the north. It’s a mix of housing types; single-family attach, townhome, and single-family detach units,” Madsen said.

Below is a copy of the Lieber Heights concept plan that the Sioux City Planning and Zoning Commission approved Tuesday.

Two local realtors said that Sioux City is experiencing a housing shortage.

“The biggest need and where developers are finding opportunity is single-family new construction,” said Jason Geary, a real estate agent with Century 21 Real Estate.

“We have about 120 active listings right now. Normally in our market, historically over about the last seven years, we averaged 6 to 700 in our MLS for active listings,” said Aaron Bircher, real estate broker with ReMax Prime.

While the future of the Lieber Development is uncertain, realtors see a critical need for housing.

“The northside of Sioux City hasn’t seen a lot of new construction homes across the board,” Geary said.

“We’ve had a lot of multi-family development in the last couple of years, something we haven’t had in for a while, so it’s really filling that need. But a lot of that interest or design has been in the multi-family, though single-family hasn’t necessarily been following as much. It’s definitely needed within the community,” Madsen said.

The Lieber Development plan still has to get approval from the Sioux City City Council on August 28.