Sioux City house red-tagged after lightning strike causes fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City firefighters put out a small house fire caused by a lightning strike in the early hours Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Marshal Captain Ryan Collins with the Sioux City Fire Rescue told KCAU 9 that crews received a call at 2:12 a.m. of a resident at 3618 Jackson Street reporting they smelled smoke.

Upon arrival, fire crews didn’t find any fire. The resident that they heard a clap before losing power.

Firefighters spoke with a neighbor, and they determined that lightning had struck the house. While speaking with the neighbor, the resident told firefighters that they did see smoke in the residence.

Crews found a small fire in an attic bedroom of the house. All occupants were able to exit the residence.

After opening the wall, and firefighters extinguished the fire.

Colling said the fire had been caused by an arc in the electrical system. He also stated the home has been red-tagged due to the electrical systems being compromised.

Crews cleared the scene around 4:30 a.m.

Collins would like to remind residents to be safety-minded and take proper precautions, asking to install smoke alarms in their residences.

