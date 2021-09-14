Sioux City house fire sends 2 people to hospital

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – A residential home in Sioux City went up in flames which sent two people to the hospital and some Siouxlanders are left without a home.

According to the Sioux City Fire Rescue, at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, they were called to a structure fire at 1318 23rd Street.

Crews arrived to a fully engulfed house fire and began fighting the fire defensively from the outside, as it was too dangerous to enter the building.

Officials said they were able to put out most of the fire but crews will be on scene for several hours monitoring hot spots.

The fire department reported that two people were transported to the hospital for signs for smoke inhalation.

It’s unknown at this time what their conditions are and if they were residents of the home.

This is a breaking news story and KCAU 9 News will bring you the latest information as we get it.