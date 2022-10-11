SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The former Sioux City Hotel is a step closer to getting new life after the Sioux City City Council approved a subordination agreement at the city council meeting Monday.

The agreement was approved 4-0 and sets a priority for repayment of debts that will allow a Georgia-based developer to move ahead with changes to the building.

Amera SL of Sioux City LLC had announced plans to renovate the old hotel into a senior and assisted living facility.

According to city documents, the developer wants to invest about $15 million into 707 4th Street as part of the conversion. That would include major renovations to the atrium space required by the City of Sioux City’s development agreement with the former owner of the Sioux City Hotel.

Back in September 2015, Council entered a development agreement with Star Hospitality LLC. City documents say the agreement delivered the former escalator atrium space to Star Hospitality and required the developer to invest $160,000 into improvements to the space. There are outstanding issues related to the unfinished renovations to the atrium space.